I didn't get votes of even my party's supporters: Thorat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I have not received the required votes from the activists and supporters of my party and even the Muslim community. My figure of votes in the poll, raises some doubts in my mind about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM),” said Balasaheb Thorat, the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)-Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate in Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency.

Mahayuti and Shindesena candidate Pradeep Jaiswal defeated Naser Siddiqui, the candidate of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) with 8,119 votes. Dr Balasaheb Thorat secured third place with 37,098 votes. He was in second place in the seventh and eighth rounds.

Dr Thorat said that he had received good responses from the different parts of the city during the campaigning.