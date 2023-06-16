I have not recieved HC notice in connection Chinma Raja Haveli case: CSMC chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner and administrator, G Sreekanth, today clarified that he has not received any contempt notice in connection with the removing of the encroachments from Chimna Raja Haveli land at Buddi Lane.

He said, “ The CSMC has removed the illegal constructions made on the haveli’s land as per the court’s order. We are not here to help the landowner get possession of the land. The action has been taken as per the rule. However, the residents claiming that some of the haveli’s land is of ownership have approached the court.”

It may be noted that the municipal corporation has reserved the land for a playground. In reply to a question about why the municipal corporation has removed the encroachment from private land when it was not acquired by the civic body, the civic chief mentioned the issue of the above illegal encroachment. When asked why the civic administration went twice to remove the encroachments made on the haveli land, then the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi gave an explanation of the action in detail. He assured of taking action on every complaint received by the municipal corporation in future.