I killed him coz he abused my mother, wife at my home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“He came to my house and abused my mother and wife over a money matter, on the same day, I assured him that I will shot him on the road”, confessed the accused of the Baijipura firing incident Fayyaz Bashir Pathan before the police with pride and happiness. After the incident on Wednesday evening, three investigating teams were established and these teams grabbed Fayyaz from the Jatwada area.

Fayyaz opened fire on Al Khutub Habib Hamad (30, Indiranagar, Baijipura) on Wednesday at around 7.30 pm. The entire city was shaken by the firing incident as this was the third firing incident in the city in the past 20 days. One more person Sameer Khan was injured accidentally in the firing. Hamad died in the attack. Later, Fayyaz handed over the pistol to his friend in Misarwadi and fled away. Jinsi police and crime branch police started the investigation immediately. Fayyaz’s father was standing at the spot where he opened fire. His father after the incident, took him away from the scene. He then called one of his friends and asked him to bring a motorcycle.

Crime branch API Manoj Shinde, Kashinath Mahadule, PSI Amol Mhase started investigating the CCTV footage and also searched the nearby houses. On the other hand, the JInsi police station API Anil Magare, PSI Praveen Patharkar started the arrests of the suspects.

Gives pistol to friend

After the incident, Fayyaz went to his sister on the motorcycle. Later, he went to Misarwadi and gave the pistol to him. From there he went to Jahangir Colony in Jatwada to a friend. He then called various persons asking them for money. The police had already taken some of his friends and relatives into custody. Based on the technical evidence, his location was traced at Jatwada. The police arrested him from Jatwada. On Thursday, Jinsi PI Rameshwar Renge produced him before the court. Government prosecutor Sameer Bendre requested for his police custody as his accomplices, pistol and other articles had to be searched. The court granted him in the police remanded till August 14.

In contact with Tipya, Bambya gangs

Earlier, a case of riot has been registered against Fayyaz with Jawaharnagar police station. Similarly, cases of possessing weapons, attempt to murder and fights have been registered against him with Pundliknagar and Kannad police station. He used to be in contact with the notorious Thakur, Bambya and Tipya gangs, it was found in the preliminary investigation. He has started a plotting business, a few days back.

Accomplices will be made accused

Fayyaz had consumed liquor before and after the firing incident. After shooting Hamad, he in an inebriated condition kicked his body for some time. When taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for medical test, he told every doctor that he has committed a murder. During interrogation, he confessed with pride and happiness that he killed Hamad as he abused his mother and wife. His accomplices helping him will also be made accused in the case, the sources said.

The police action was executed by Jinsi police station officers Shaikh Jafar, Bashid Patel, Nandlal Chavan, Santosh Bamnawat, Santosh Shankpal, crime branch’s Sandeep Tayade, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Sanjay Nand, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Nitin Deshmukh, Rahul Kharat, Vijay Nikam and others.