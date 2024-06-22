I will not let a single kunbi record get cancelled: Manoj Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange has warned the government saying, “ OBC Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and other OBC leaders are demanding the cancellation of the Kunbi records of the Maratha community identified by the committee appointed by the state government. If you cancel even a single Kunbi record based on their demands, the government will then face consequences."

The state government accepted the demands of OBC leaders Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare while calling off their hunger strike at Wadigodri. The OBC leaders accused the government of issuing certificates based on false Kunbi records of the Maratha community and demanded their cancellation. The government delegation included Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and other ministers on the occasion. Against this backdrop, Manoj Jarange, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, spoke to reporters on Saturday.

He said,"None of our records are false. However, cancelling the records based on their demands is wrong. Cancelling Kunbi records will cost the government dearly." He also questioned who was spreading caste hatred between the Maratha and OBC communities. If we speak, we are labelled casteists, but can you behave any way you want?" he questioned. "Even if I lose my life for my community, I will not stop fighting for the children of my community," he declared.

Bhujbal openly stated that those on hunger strike at Wadigodri were his followers. Jarange accused the government of orchestrating the hunger strike. He also called for Maratha leaders from various political parties to unite, taking note of how OBC leaders came together. If you do not come together, the children of the Maratha community will suffer, Jarange warned.

How can their language of cutting limbs be acceptable?

Kunbi leader Taywade commented on Saturday about the language used by Bhujbal. “Taywade is a senior leader and is expected to do equal justice. When you were on the platform, OBC leaders spoke of cutting limbs and used abusive language through that platform. Now when I speak, you find my language objectionable," pointed out Jarange.

Creating discord between Dhangar and Maratha communities

"What harm has come to the Dhangar community when our records were found? When the Dhangar community received benefits, did we oppose it? Then why is the Dhangar community going against us?" questioned Jarange, accusing Bhujbal of creating discord between the Dhangar and Maratha communities.