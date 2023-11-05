I will not meet Jarange, my best wishes to him - Bhujbal

Bhujbal to do inspection in Beed today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange is recovering. I will not go to meet them, but I give him my best wishes, said state food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal while talking to the media on Sunday.

Jarange had accused Bhujbal during the Maratha reservation movement and made him a target of criticism. There were rounds of accusations and counter-accusations between the two. In the background of all this, Bhujbal replied in the negative to the question whether he would meet Jarange.

In the arson that took place in Beed district during the Maratha reservation demand movement. The offices of MLA Prakash Solanke, MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, former MLA Jayadat Anna Kshirsagar, Adv Subhash Raut and district head of Shinde group Pundalik Khande were burnt. In this background, Bhujbal will go to Beed for inspection on Monday morning.

When quizzed whether the agitation in Beed has affected social harmony in the state, he said that it can be discussed after the inspection in Beed.

Bhujbal said that Adv Raut is my supporter and will remain. I have also worked with MLA Kshirsagar and MLA Solanke is with us. So it is necessary to visit all three.

What after inspection

Minister Bhujbal said that he will explain his position regarding Maratha reservation and social insecurity among OBCs in the state after the inspection in Beed. Now eyes are on what Bhujbal says after the inspection in Beed.