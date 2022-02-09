IAF planes fly over city

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) flew over the city on Wednesday night and the roaring noise in the sky grabbed the attention of the residents. However, the Airport officers clarified that it was a part of the regular exercise.

Two IAF fighter planes were flying in the sky since 8 pm. The planes arrived from Pune and landed at Chikalthana Airport. After some time, it again flew from the Airport. The planes took three rounds over the city.

Airport director D G Salve said that it is a part of the regular exercise of the IAF, for which different cities are selected. Such exercise has been conducted in the city before. The planes returned after landing on the runway, he said.