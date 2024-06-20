IAPT-Sub-Regional Committee’soffice-bearers announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office-bearers of the Marathwada Sub-Regional Committee (Sub-RC) of the Indian Association for Physics Teachers (IAPT) were announced. The Central Committee of IAPT granted a sub-regional committee in its meeting held recently. Dr K M Jadhav was appointed its president while Dr R G Vidhate is its secretary.

The other other-office-bearers of the regional committee are as follows; Dr S J Shukla (vice president), Dr D R Sapate (treasurer), Dr Suraj Deshmukh, Dr Sangeeta Shinde, Dr S M Dongarge, Dr R S V S S Kathare and S S Raut (all members), Dr J S Kausalye and Dr Surendra More (co-opeted members). Dr K M Jadhav is an emeritus professor at MGM and retired after working as a senior professor and head of the Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. He has obtained four patents for his research and has remained in the world's top 2 per cent scientists list of Standford University for three consecutive years.