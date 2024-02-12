ICAI city branch bags 2nd prize on national level

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) secured second prize for the ‘Best Branch at National Level.’

ICAI city branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, vice chairman CA Rupali Bothara, secretary CA Mahesh Indani, treasurer CA Kedar Pande, Western India CA Students Association (WICASA) chairman CA Amol Godha and immediate past chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal, conducted many programmes during the year.

The programmes included a conference, seminars, study circles, an educational fair, career counselling, social activities,

lectures, industrial tours, various academic sessions on Income Tax, GST and motivational Sessions, for members and students. The award was presented at a function held in New Delhi on Thursday.

“Out of a total of 175 branches all over India, the city branch obtained the second prize is really commendable” said CA Umesh Sharma, the Central Council member of ICAI.