ICAI President visited city branch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Western Indian CA Students Association (WICASA) organised a meeting for members with ICAI president CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal and Vice President CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, at 7 pm, at ICAI Bhavan, on Saturday.

ICAI Board of Studies chairman CA Rajkumar Adukia and Central Council Member CA Umesh Sharma also graced the program. Initially, Income Tax Guru CA Girish Ahuja guided on the technical session on various recent controversial issues in Income Tax.

Speaking at the event, Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal informed the participants about various initiatives taken by ICAI at the national and international levels to strengthen the profession. Branch chairperson CA Rupali Bothara also spoke. Branch Secretary CA Amol Godha proposed a vote of thanks. CA Sapna Lunawat and CA Aishwarya Sheral conducted the proceedings of the event.

CA Ranjeet and CA Charanjot Singh inaugurated new extended reading rooms which are being operated by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Branch at Jalna and Beed on Sunday. Over 300 CAs, branch treasurer CA Mahesh Indani, WICASA Chairman CA Kedar Pande, Immediate Past Chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao and Past Chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal were also present.