ICAI-WIRC Office-Bearers visited city branch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI) organised a programme at ICAI Bhavan on Tuesday to felicitate newly qualified CAs.

Central Council Member, namely as CA Umesh Sharma, Western India Regional Council (WIRC) chairman CA Ketan Saiya, its Vice Chairman CA Piyush Chandak, Secretary CA Jeenal Savla, Treasurer CA Dr Fennil Shah and Branch Nominee CA Jayesh Kala graced the programme.

WIRC chairman CA Ketan Saiya addressed the students, highlighting the various initiatives undertaken by WIRC for both members and students. CA Piyush Chandak emphasised the importance of balancing wealth management with health management.

CA Jeenal Savla guided the participants on how to live a happy and fulfilling life after becoming a CA. CA Fennil Shah spoke about the significance of the CA profession in our lives. CA Jayesh Kala delivered an insightful talk on the importance of saving and the power of compounding in wealth management.

CA Umesh Sharma also addressed the gathering and City branch chairman CA Mahesh Indani also spoke.

Accounting Museum inaugurated at Deogir College

In the morning, the WIRC team inaugurated the Accounting Museum at Deogiri College under the guidance of the college Principal, Dr Ashok Tejanakar and Vice Principal Dr Ganesh Mohite.

Also, Head of the Commerce Department, Dr Rajesh Lahane, Dr Kailas Thombre, Dr Vivek Waikar, Dr Pranita Chitnis and others were present. Branch Secretary CA Anand Totla proposed a vote of thanks.

Swarasha Kulkarni, Falguni Mali, CAs Amol Godha, Rafeeque Pathan, Sameer Shinde, Kedar Pande, Aishwarya Bramhecha and others were present.