ICD Maliwada officials engage entrepreneurs at Marathwada exporters forum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

ICD Maliwada officials held a direct interaction with entrepreneurs and exporters during the fourth session of the Marathwada Exporters Forum (MEF), organised under CMIA. The session focused on export- import policies, operational challenges, and practical solutions. Assistant commissioner of customs Satish Dandge, superintendent Devendra Patil, and CONCOR terminal manager Vaibhav Verma briefed participants on ICD Maliwada’s facilities, including single-window clearance, 24×7 operations, container availability, rail connectivity, and repair services. They highlighted faster and efficient clearance compared to major ports like JNPT. Devendra Patil stressed reduced clearance timelines due to expert manpower and industry-friendly processes. Shri Vaibhav Verma discussed container services, tariffs, credit facilities, and expansion plans. CMIA’s Rushikesh Jaju noted that direct industry–ICD engagement, envisioned a year ago, is now a reality. CS Pooja Tiwari explained Forms 15CA and 15CB, while Axis Bank highlighted banking’s role in exports. Around 35 MEF members, including CMIA leaders, attended.

