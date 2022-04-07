Icon Steel's mobile van centre of attraction in construction field

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 7:

Excellent quality steel is needed for quality construction. In order to provide information about the excellent steel to the common people and customers, Icon Steel has introduced a mobile van. In this van, the facility of steel bar testing and complete information about the bars is provided with demonstrations.

Steel bar is considered an essential ingredient in the construction of a building, right from the establishment of the basement and in each stage of construction. This mobile van is proving beneficiary to civil engineers, architects, builders, and construction professionals. They have expressed satisfaction with the service provided by the van.

Icon Steel is known as the major steel manufacturing company in Maharashtra. Icon Steel in a very less time has proved its distinction by introducing good quality 'DS' steel bars in the market. The construction industry is being developed rapidly in the state. The construction industry professionals always give preference to purchasing good quality steel. Hence, how do identify good quality steel? For this, Icon Steel has introduced the equipped Icon Steel mobile van. In this van, free testing of steel, guidance by the experts through demonstrations, an audio-video infotainment system, samples of the articles used in construction, equipped and air-conditioned laboratory are available.

Information about the bars with ductility and strength (DS) is provided that how it is beneficial than the ordinary bars. The van not only travels in the urban areas but also in the rural areas and informs the people about the importance of the use of quality steel in construction. The main objective of Icon Steel is to manufacture quality steel bars with the assistance of the expert researchers of the company and the bars are manufactured as per the directives of the Indian Standards for weight, size, length, uniform rib pattern, and ductility by using the modernized equipment.