ICSE schools from city record 100 pc result

Aurangabad, July 17:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the result of class X (ICSE) examination on Sunday evening.

All the city schools-Cambridge School, Podar International School, Ryan International School and RJ International School recorded 100 per cent pass results. Nearly 350 students from these schools appeared for the examination. Of them, 125 students scored 90 per cent and above marks.

Names of some of the top scorers are Lalitya Marathe (98.60 per cent), Pratima Chaudhary (98.20 per cent), Yash Dubey (98 per cent) and Mohit Patil (97.60 per cent).

This year, CISCE conducted the class 10 examination in two semesters due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic spread. The students took the first-semester examination with multiple choice questions from November 15, 2021, to December 6, 2021. The first-semester result was out on February 7, 2022. The second-semester examination had a combination of both objective and descriptive type questions. The students appeared for this semester between April 25 and May 23.

The final marks in each of the subjects were calculated by adding the marks from semesters I and II and the project (internal assessment). Equal weightage has been given to the marks scored by the students in both semesters. The process of applying to rechecking started today while its last date was July 23. Candidates who wish to apply for the re-checking will have to pay 1000 for each paper.