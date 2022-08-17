ICSI chapter celebrates Independence Day

Aurangabad, August 17:

The Aurangabad Chapter of the WIRC of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India celebrated the 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a procession was taken out from Padampura to Gopal Tea Point with active participation of CS members and students of the Aurangabad Chapter jurisdiction. A human chain was formed.

Aurangabad Chapter Chairperson CS Samruddhi Lunawat unfurled the Indian flag on the chapter premises. Cultural and fun activities were organized on patriotic theme at the Chapter Seminar Hall. Competition winners were appreciated with prizes.

Managing committee members were present. CS Student Gauri Agarwal conducted the proceedings.