ICSI declares results of Professional & Executive Progs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of the Company Secretaries Examinations for the Professional Programme (PP) and Executive Programme (EP), June 2025.

Mridul Damani, who is from the city, secured the All India 11th Rank in the EP examination.

Managing Committee member of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter ICSI, including CS Mahesh Dube (chairman), CS Gaurav Varma ( Vice Chairman), CS Saishwar Vyas (Secretary) and others, congratulated the successful students.

Box

City-wise result

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the ICSI covers Marathwada, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar. The city-wise result is as follows;

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the PP examination (2017 pattern), a total of 37.50% pc candidates passed in Module I, 33.33% pc in Module II and 40 pc in Module III. In the PP examination (2022 pattern), 19.67% candidates passed in module I and 23.08% in module II. In the EP examination, 14.49% candidates passed in module I and 22.63% in module II.

Box

Ahilyanagar: In the PP examination (2017 pattern), 37.50% passed in Module I, 25.00% in Module II, and 71.43% in Module III. In the PP examination (2022 pattern), 16.67% candidates passed in module I, 29.17% in module II. In the EP examination, 09.09% candidates passed in module I and 16.92% in module II.

Box

Nanded: In the PP examination (2017), 50% candidates passed in module-II. In the PP examination (2022), 7.69% candidates passed in Module I, 25% in Module II. In the EP examination, 08.70% candidates passed in module I and 13.16% in module II.

Box

Latur: In the PP examination (2017), 37.50% candidates passed in module I, 33.33% in module II and 40% in module III. In the PP examination (2022), 19.67% candidates passed in module I, 23.08% in module II. In the EP examination, 14.49% candidates passed in module I and 22.63% in module II.

Box

Jalgaon: In the PP examination (2017), 09.50% candidates passed in module I, 33.33% in module II and 40% in module III. In the PP examination (2022),19.67% candidates passed in module I, 23.08% in module II. In the EP examination, 14.49% candidates passed in module I and 22.63% in module II.