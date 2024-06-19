ICSI hosts session on business valuation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), in collaboration with the Institution of Valuers (IOV) and the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), recently hosted a half-day programme Unlocking the True Value: Leveraging Business Valuation Beyond Compliance.

ICSI Chapter chairperson CS Komal Mutha and IOV Chapter chairman Vr. Pramod Sawant delivered the welcome addresses. Speaker CS Madhur Agrawal led the session, providing practical insights and hands-on valuation exercises. Valuers and company secretaries including Vr. Dhananjay Girdhar, secretary of IOV were present. Many of the attendees were IBBI registered valuers from Marathwada. The discussions and practical sessions made the event exceptionally valuable for all participants. Members of MAGIC were also present. ICSI Chapter secretary CS Mahesh Dube proposed a vote of thanks.