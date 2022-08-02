ICSI hosts students conference

Aurangabad, Aug 1: For the first time after eight years, the Aurangabad Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a one-day CS Student Conference based on the theme 'Yuvam', here at Rabindranath Tagore Hall, Deogiri College, on Sunday.

CS Rupesh Khokle was the guest of honour. Students, month’s speakers, judges and winners were felicitated. Shark Tank mentor was CS Khokle. Motivation session was conducted by CA Nagarjuna Akula and communication skills session by Noel Pascal. Students performed various arts and skits based on life of CS students.

CS Samruddhi Lunawat, Chairperson, Aurangabad Chapter, CS Prasad Takalkar, Chairman, Student Committee, Management Committee members and CS students were present.

Gauri Aggarwal, Revati Kasliwal, Parth Mishra, Sarvesh Malu, Mimansa Mulye, and Sakshi Tiwari conducted the proceedings while CS Takalkar, Rishi Mugdiya, Aditi Thatte, Poornima Mulye and Tanaya Sarjosh proposed a vote of thanks..