ICSI hosts Teachers’ Conference

Aurangabad, Sept 27: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Aurangabad branch organised a teachers’ conference on the theme ‘Empowering Educators’ for university, college and higher secondary school teachers recently.

Chief guest and vice chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU, Aurangabad) Dr K V S Sarma spoke about the quality of education that teachers should provide to students to focus on developed India.

Director, Department of Management Science, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), Aurangabad Dr Mohammad Farooque Khan was the guest of honour.

The conference was held with three sessions. In the first session, associate dean, Commerce and Management Wing, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU-Nanded) Dr Vani Laturkar gave detailed information about the National Education Policy 2020.

The second session was conducted by Sumit Udaygiri on ‘Samarthya–Power of Empowering.’

The last session was held on ‘Career opportunities as Company Secretary’ by chairperson, Aurangabad Chapter of the WIRC of the ICSI CS Samruddhi Lunawat.

The teachers from the entire Marathwada and Khandesh region of Maharashtra and the Management Committee members of Aurangabad Chapter were present. All the teachers were felicitated with mementoes and certificates.

The programme was moderated by Gauri Agarwal, Neha Yadkikar, Gauravi Bora, Anushka Vakil, Mimansa Muley and Poornima Muley.

Vote of thanks was proposed for respective sessions by Yogesh Bodkhe, Vaishnavi Kulkarni, Sarvesh Malu and Gauri Agrawal.