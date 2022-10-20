ICSI Study Centre opened at Jalna

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Aurangabad chapter signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for opening of the ICSI Study Centre with the JES College, Jalna Education Society, R G Bagdia Arts, S B Lakhotia Commerce and R Bezonji Science College, Jalna. It was named as ICSI-Jalna Study Centre. Chairperson of Aurangabad Chapter of WIRC of ICSI, CS Samruddhi Lunawat, incharge principal of JES College Dr S B Bajaj, Head of the Department of Commerce and Co-ordinator Dr S M Mante, and ICSI Aurangabad Chapter members CS Mitali Mittal, CS Sandip Sharma and incharge Subash Bappi Sinha were present. CS Lunawat said the ICSI Study Centre aims to help the UG and PG students of Jalna district. It will be an authorised centre for students to pursue more knowledge about the CS course, registration, use of Library Facility and other benefits. She briefed the students about career opportunities as Company Secretary under Career Awareness programme of ICSI at JES College and Matsyodari Shikshan Sanstha's, Ankushrao Tope College, Jalna.