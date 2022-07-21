Idol sculptors, mandal activists happy over removal of restrictions

Restriction on height of Ganesh idol removed

Aurangabad, July 21:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced the removal of all height restrictions on Ganesh idols. The announcement created an atmosphere of joy among the members of the Ganesh mandals and idol makers in the city. The large idols kept covered for the past two years will be visible to the devotees during Ganesh Utsav.

Dheeraj Siddha, president of Bal Kanhaiya Ganesh Mandal at Dhavani Mohalla, said that he had brought an 11 feet tall idol of Bal Kanhaiya Ganesh for the Ganeshotsav in 2011. We used to install this idol every year. But, for the last two years, due to the height restriction, the big idol was kept covered. The old idol can be installed again this year. This has made everyone happy.

Pappu Vyas of Jagrut Hanuman Ganesh Mandal in Pandariba said that the mandal has a 15-year-old 17-feet tall Ganesh idol. It was established every year during Ganeshotsav. But was removed due to restrictions. The devotees will now have a glimpse of the magnificent idol during the Ganesh Utsav.

Abhishek Kadi, general secretary of the Mahakal Prasthan in Nageshwarwadi, said that our mandal has a 13 feet high fiber idol. This idol was kept in Chikalthana MIDC for the last two years. This year, with the removal of restrictions, we will install the idol and make a grand tableaux.

Ganeshotsav will be grand

The demands of Ganesh mandals consisting of increasing height of Ganesh idol, one window scheme for getting permission and not charging registration fee have been fulfilled. We had previously given a statement to the collector and divisional commissioner in this regard. With the removal of restrictions, this year Ganeshotsav will be celebrated vigorously, said Prithviraj Pawar,

founder president, City District Ganeshotsav Committee.

Tall idols will be ready next year

With a month left for Ganeshotsav, the State government removed the height limit on idols. However, now it is not possible to make big idols. This year idols of four to four and a half feet are ready. Big idols will be ready next year, said Ganesh Bagle, sculptor.