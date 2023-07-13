IEEE-Students Branch launched in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (IEEE)-Students Branch was launched at the University Department of Information and Communication Technology of MGM Univeristy on Thursday.

Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Duttatray Sawant from IEEE Mumbai branch, deans Dr H H Shinde, Department Dr Sharwari Tamne and others were present. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Emertech Innovations Gaurav Somvanshi inaugurated the branch.

Earlier, Tanmay Joshi made an introductory speech. Sakshi Patil and Basavraj Shirasgaonkar conducted the proceedings of the programme. Khan Noman proposed a vote of thanks.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Gaurav Somanshi said that while pursuing Engineering education, students get knowledge of many subjects. He said that students should learn how to learn during the learning period. “Much is talked about success. But, there is a story of many failures behind success. I have also faced failures many times. One should give up just because of failure,” he added.