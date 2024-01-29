If Govt really wishes can pass law for Maratha reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In haste, the State Government issued a notification for Kunbi caste certificate on seeing mega Morcha of Maratha community in Mumbai. Manoj Jarange Patil and Maratha community members have been protesting for a long time. Why has not the Government convened a special Assembly session and passed the law that is required for a reservation? raised this question by Harshvardhan Jadhav, the former MLA while talking to newsmen here on Monday.

He alleged that the Government fooling the Maratha community adopted the policy of passing time, through the notification. Former MLA Jadhav said that he had resigned from the post of MLA five years ago so that the community should get a reservation.

“After the resignation, the Devendra Fadnavis government gave reservation through SEBC, but, it was challenged in Supreme Court. The community under the leadership of Manoj Jarange Patil started to struggle for the reservation,” he asserted.

Jadhav alleged that the Government adopted the policy of passing the time when the community was in a poor situation.

“The Government is constantly saying that it intends to give reservation to the community. If we consider this true, then why the reservation was not given for such a long time? This is our question,” he said.

The former MLA said that the Government which was frightened to see morcha in Mumbai, issued the notification. He said what is the use of notification if it is not turned into an Act.

“ It is clear that the Government issued a notification to fool the community. If the Government really wishes to give reservation, should conduct a session to make it a law,” he added.