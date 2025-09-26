If you dare harass, Remember this; Women show Rudra Avatar of the Goddess on a moving bike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of women taught a lesson to a man who was making obscene gestures and harassing them while riding a bike, showing the “Rudra avatar” of the Goddess during Navratri. After other citizens intervened to teach him a stronger lesson, the women warned him, “Remember this if you ever harass anyone again,” and let him go. The incident occurred on High Court Road on Friday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, around 6 PM on Friday, a few women were traveling from CIDCO Chowk towards Seven Hills when the harasser was making gestures at them near the High Court signal. Initially, the women ignored him, but his boldness continued. When he realized the women were confronting him, he tried to flee, but the enraged women stopped him a short distance away. As he got off his bike, they scolded him loudly. Seeing the anger of both women, the harasser was taken aback. This attracted a small crowd near Jalna Road.

Citizens helped women teach a lesson

The angry women held him, gave him a stern warning, and restrained him physically. Seeing their fury, citizens intervened and dealt him a beating. Realizing he had gone too far, he folded his hands in apology. The women then left. The suspect remained sitting on the road for some time, which slowed down traffic. Since the matter was resolved on the spot, it was not reported to the police.

