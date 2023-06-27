If you want to live long, protect the Panchamahabhutas

Vibhashri Didi: Conclusion of the National Sants meeting by taking a resolution to save water

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The balance of nature has been disturbed due to the increasing human intervention. Humans are to blame for one natural disaster after another. If one wants to extend one's life, one wants to live long, one has to protect the Panchamahabhutas, said Shanisadhika Dr Vibhashri Didi at the culmination of the three day national sants meet and Panch Mahabhuta festival on Monday.

This meeting received a good response from devotees including Sants, Peethadhish and Mahamandaleshwar. Speaking further, Vibhashri Didi said that water is important in protecting the Panchamahabhutas. Without water, not only man, but all other living beings, trees cannot live. If there is water, there is life. We should learn to use water sparingly from now on.

On the third day, Maheshananda Puri Maharaj, Sahebrao Shastri Maharaj, Ghanshyam Patel of Kaneri Math, Mahamandaleshwar Yogeshananda Maharaj and Swami Ganesananda Maharaj, also spoke about the importance of protecting the environment.

Do yoga to maintain the balance of Panchamahabhuta

Yoga guru Dr Vishwas Mandalik said that our body is made up of Panchamahabhutas and to maintain the balance of these Panchamahabhutas it is necessary to do yoga. This gives a sense of peace to your body as well as your mind.