IGNOU extends admission date upto July 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the date of admission for the various undergraduate and postgraduate courses up to July 15.

The university has also made available the dual degree facility from this year while students for the reserved category will get free admissions. The students can take admissions to different UG and PG courses.

The names of some of the courses are as follows; BCA, BA, B.Com, BSW, MA (English, Hindi, MS W, Psychology, History, Economics, Hindi, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology and Rural Development, Postgraduate Diploma (Translation, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Rural Development, Journalism and Mass Communication, Higher Education, Disaster Management, Book Publishing, British Literature, American Literature, Writings from India, Writings from the Margins, Novel and New Literatures in English.

For details, one may visit the city centre of IGNOU at Vivekanand College between 4 pm to 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday while on Sunday, it is 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. One may also visit the university portal and go through the information brochure before registration.