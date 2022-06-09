IGNOU to launch 4 new courses

Aurangabad, June 9:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will launch four new courses in the new academic year beginning from July.

Talking to newsmen at Marathwada College of Education on Thursday, IGNOU regional director Dr Somasi Saunand said that the courses -- MA in Planning and Urban Development, MA-CSR, MA in Environment and Occupational Wealth and MA-Sustainability Science -- are being launched considering the importance of urbanisation and sustainable development across the country.

AICTE nod for 1 lakh MBA, 20,000 MCA seats without CET

Dr Somasi Saunand said that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has granted permission to increase MBA admission seats up to 1 lakh from this year.

When he was asked about MBA seats remaining vacant in the State, he said that the demand for management courses is increasing and those who are in-service can do their course easily. "There is no need to appear for the common entrance test (CET) for the course. The university can also admit students to 20,000 seats of MCA," he added.

