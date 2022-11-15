IIT team collect road samples for testing in Mumbai

Aurangabad:

The IIT-Mumbai team continued their inspection of different roads in the city on Tuesday (the second day). They also collected samples of roads and will get their quality tested in the IIT lab (Mumbai). The team arrived in the city on Monday.

To ensure the roads built under the Smart City Mission are of standard quality, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) hired IIT-Mumbai (Powai) for a third-party audit (inspection). The team led by Prof Dharamveer Singh inspected all 22 roads underway in the city through Smart City Funds in the last two days. The project manager Imran Khan, Kiran Aadhe, junior engineer Netraprabha Jadhav and representative of Yash Innovations (Project Consultant) Farooqui Zafir accompanied the team today.

Today morning, the team visited the AMC's Redimix Plant at Kanchanwadi. They also inspected the types of machinery used in the construction of roads. The team instructed the contractor and others to utilise the redimix within one hour of its preparation. It should not be utilised if it is prepared more than one hour ago.

Later on, the team inspected the road from Mauli Medical to Bhausinghpura, Padegaon, SBOA, Pisadevi, Shiv Chhatrapati College and Parijatnagar. Here, they instructed to undertake the construction of the road as well as the footpath simultaneously. For construction joints, the team suggested doing an epoxy treatment. “The team has collected samples of roads for testing in the IIT lab in Mumbai. It will help enable us to understand the quality of material being used in the construction of roads,” said Dharamveer Singh.