Illegal connections drawing water 24x7 for years!

Aurangabad, July 12:

The special squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) disconnected two illegal connections drawing water 24x7 from the main pipeline in the Cidco N-5 sector, on Tuesday. These connections (of 4 mm size) were taken by Mahalaxmi Travels and Rahul Cultural Hall many years ago, it is learnt.

As reported earlier, the civic administration is taking all efforts to streamline the water distribution system in the city. Hence, as a part of it, the AMC had undertaken the task of identifying illegal connections drawing water from the main pipelines in different parts of the city. The identification and action are taken based on confidential information provided by the alert citizens. The AMC administrator A K Pandey has appointed key officers as team leaders of different squads. One such squad is led by the chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule. Based on the information, his squad identified the illegal connections on the main pipeline supplying water from Cidco N-5 elevated storage reservoir (ESR) to Cidco N-7 ESR. The two illegal connections were severed immediately. The action taken team comprises junior engineers Rohit Ingle, Bhushan Devre, sub-overseer Sachin Weldode and others.