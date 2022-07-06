Illegal gas refilling centre raided

Aurangabad, July 6:

Crime branch police arrested a person for running an illegal gas refilling centre in Bhoiwada on Tuesday. The police have seized two auto-rickshaws, electric motors, gas cylinders and cash, all amounting to Rs 2.75 lakh, informed PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said, crime branch PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair and his team received information that a person Asef Khan Jilani Pathan (Samtanagar) is operating an illegal gas refilling centre in an open space in Bhoiwada in front of Central Bus Stand. Accordingly the police conducted a raid on the centre and arrested Asef Khan. They seized two rickshaws (MH20 BT 6264) (MH20 EF 2253), gas cylinders, electric motors, gas cylinders and cash, all amounting to Rs 2.75 lakh. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station based on the complaint lodged by ASI Ramakant Patare. PSI Chotulal Thube is further investigating the case.