Illegal gas refilling centre raided, two booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The deputy commissioner of police Navneet Kanwat on Thursday raided a gas refilling centre in the Shahnoormiya Dargah area and arrested a father-son duo. This is the third action by Kanwat this week, following raids on a gambling den in the Jinsi area and a brothel in the Beed Bypass area.

DCP Kanwat had received information about the illegal gas refilling centre in Shahnoor Miya Dargah area. He along with PI Venkatesh Kendre raided the shop at 9 pm. Shaikh Mukhtar Shaikh Osman (49) and Shaikh Ajaz Shaikh Mukhtar (24, Osmanpura) were caught red handed while refilling the gas. Both were taken into custody. The police also found 68 commercial gas cylinders. These gas cylinders were being supplied across homes and commercial establishments.