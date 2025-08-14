Illegal liquor sale busted at two Wadgaon Kolhati spots; four held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police on Tuesday arrested four people for illegally selling country liquor at two separate locations in Wadgaon Kolhati.

In the first raid near an archway, Prakash Jaybhay (50) was caught selling liquor on instructions from Shripat Dabhade (48). Police seized 20 bottles of Bhingri Santra and Tango Punch worth Rs 960. In the second raid at Hotel Morya, Santosh Shejul (36) was caught selling liquor following directions from Satish Sable (31). Police recovered 15 bottles of 180 ml Bhingri Santra, valued at Rs 1,200. Cases have been registered against all four accused, and the investigation is ongoing.