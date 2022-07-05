Illegal mobile tower sealed in Bansilalnagar

Aurangabad, July 5:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today sealed an illegally erected mobile tower of a private company in Bansilalnagar.

The tower was erected on the terrace of a five-storey building (constructed on plot number 10) as per the mutual agreement signed between the owner Shrirang Agrawal and the Jio Company. Earlier, the AMC squad got the wind of ongoing illegal activity. Hence it served notice to the plot owner as well as the mobile company’s manager under Section 478 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. In response to this, the owner had orally assured of completing the formalities and obtaining permission. However, taking advantage of holidays on Saturday and Sunday, the erection of the illegal tower gained momentum and got completed by the company.

The AMC squad today disconnected the power supply of the mobile tower and then sealed it. Meanwhile, the owner has been directed to dismantle or disassemble the mobile tower and vacate the terrace by removing all the tower material in one week or else an offence would be registered in the police station concerned against him and the company manager, warned the AMC officials.

Meanwhile, the squad also instructed the occupants staying in dilapidated condition buildings, situated in the jurisdiction of Prabhag 1 and 2, along with the people staying on the banks of Kham River to vacate their possessions immediately referring to the possibility of downpour in the city and flood in the Kham River.

Under the guidance of the AMC administrator A K Pandey and the additional commissioner R P Nikam, the designated officer Vasant Bhoye and his team comprising Syed Jamshed, Pandit Gaoli, Sagar Shrestha and others performed the task.