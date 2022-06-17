Illegal water connections on Feeder Line delay filling of ESRs

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 17:

The acting Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and collector Sunil Chavan has directed the AMC officials to disconnect 1600 to 1700 illegal water connections on Feeder Lines, which are causing hindrance in filling of elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs), in the city. The AMC will give them new connections from the water distribution pipelines. It may be noted that the ground survey was conducted by AMC to find out why the ESRs are not filling as per schedule.

The scarcity of water in the city is a hot topic for the past two months. The AMC, district and divisional administrations are taking efforts at their levels to quench the thirst of the citizens. Meanwhile, the AMC administrator A K Pandey went on leave. Hence the district collector Sunil Chavan took over as the acting administrator. He focussed on improving the water distribution system after his joining AMC.

Chavan called a meeting with all linemen and valve men on Thursday evening. He questioned them what are the reasons for the delay in filling up of ESRs up to the brim (capacity).

It was revealed in the meeting that there are large numbers of illegal connections on Feeder Lines, which are dedicatedly meant to filling the ESRs, and they create an obstruction as these illegal connection-holders lift water in large quantities. These delays in filling the ESRs are by hours at a stretch. The meeting also discussed the finding of 1600 to 1700 illegal connections on Feeder Lines which were detected during the survey. Hence the acting AMC administrator immediately ordered to disconnect these connections.

Meanwhile, Chavan hinted at the filing of offences against the illegal connection-holders of Hanumannagar, who rejoined their illegal water connections, after they were disconnected by the AMC team on Thursday.