Illicit country liquor stock seized

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

The state excise department’s flying squad seized a stock of Illicit country liquor from a vehicle at Loni Khurd in Vaijapur tehsil on Monday. One person has been arrested in this connection while two others managed to flee from the spot, informed PI B S Padul.

The arrested has been identified as Satish Ashok Kardile (32, driver, Shiur, Vaijapur) while Bhagwan Gangadhar Jagdale and one other persons fled from the scene. The flying squad seized 912 liquor bottles and a vehicle (MH20 EY 4529).

The action was executed by PI Padul, second PI Vijay Vartha, B A Rakh, D S Salunke, D P Laghane, A V Ghuge, A N Shaikh and others. The accused has been remanded in the police custody for two day. PI Vartha is further investigating the case.