Illicit liquor worth lakh of rupees seized

Aurangabad, July 10:

The city police executed action against bootleggers in various parts of the city for hoarding liquor due to dry day on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi. Illicit liquor worth lakhs of rupees have been seized.

The police seized around 30 boxes of country and foreign liquor in the basement of a house in Ambedkarnagar. Similarly, raids were also conducted at two more places, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The anti-illicit liquor squad led by API Dnyaneshwar Avghad conducted a raid at Panchsheel Chowk, Ambedkarnagar, Cidco and seized the 27 boxes of country and 3 boxes of foreign liquor worth Rs 1.14 lakh from the house of Sagar Raosaheb Kharat. A case has been registered against Kharat with Cidco police station.

In another action, the squad seized 48 country and 48 foreign liquor bottles and a auto-rickshaw, all worth Rs 1.70 lakh from Dhiraj Laxman Tambe (Patelnagar, Kolthanwadi Road, Harsul) and Milan Sampat Sable (Namantar Colony, Siddharthnagar, Hudco). A case has been registered with Cidco police station.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by API Avghad, Manoj Chavan, Sunil Jadhav, Parshuram Sonune, Nitesh Sundarde and Aarti Kusali.

Similarly, the squad arrested Bajran Devrao Jadhav (Vishrantinagar, Mukundwadi) at Pundliknagar while taking three liquor boxes illegally on a motorcycle. The police seized 144 country liquor bottles amounting to Rs 70,000. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.