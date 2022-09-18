Illicit liquor worth Rs 1cr seized

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The state excise department seized a truck containing illicit liquor worth Rs 1 crore on Kachner - Karmad Road on Saturday night. A case has been registered against the truck driver, said inspector A J Qureshi.

Inspector Qureshi and his team along with Highway police PSI Kakasaheb Nagve were searching the vehicles on Kachner - Karmad Road on Saturday night. When the truck (MH17 BY 5166) was searched, they found that it was carrying 1,068 boxes of foreign liquor. When the officers inquired, the driver Farid Lalabhai Pathan (57, Chembur, Mumbai) gave unsatisfying answers. The permit for the transportation of this liquor stock was Dindori-Dhule-Jalgaon-Nagpur, still, it was transported from Bidkin - Kachner - Karmad Road. It was found that the truck was loaded with expensive foreign liquor brands.

The action was executed under the guidance of superintendent Santosh Zagade by inspector Qureshi, second inspector A J Daund, G S Pawar, assistant second inspector Ganesh Nagve Patil, Vijay Makrand, Dnyaneshwar Sambare, Anil Jayebhaye, Highway PSI Nagve, second inspector Janardan Rathod, Ramnath Chavan and others.