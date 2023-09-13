IMA holds health camp for sanitary workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) organised a health camp for the sanitary workers of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. The camp was inaugurated by medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

During this camp, BONE density machine, Pulmonary function tests were conducted free of charge. Eye examinations were carried out using an auto-refractometer.

IMA president Dr Yashwant Gade, Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Rajendra Shewale, Dr Yogesh Lakkas, Dr Ravindra Zavar, Dr Ujjwala Zavar, Dr Swati Shinde, Dr Anjali Gade, Dr Asawaree Takalkar, Dr Ishrat Barudwala and others took efforts for the success of the camp.

Dr Mandlecha, Dr Gade, Dr Takalkar expressed their view on the occasion. Municipal Corporation's ,medical officers Dr Manisha Bhondve, Dr Leena Soni and others were present.