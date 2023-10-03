Immediate resolution needed for GMCH vacancies and funding issues

Rajesh Tope: Review of the situation in the hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) work with full dedication. But, it is important that all the needs of the hospital are met. Former public health minister Rajesh Tope said that the government should learn from the Nanded incident and take immediate steps regarding the issue of vacancies, funds, medicines and problems in the hospital.

Tope reviewed the situation in the GMCH on Tuesday. Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar were present. Tope said that the hospital should be looked at sensitively. Priority should be given to solve the problem here. Inconvenience of poor patients should be stopped. Dr Rathod informed Tope that out of the 14 patients who died within 24 hours in the GMCH, 70 percent of the patients were referred.

There are 12 vacant posts of professors, 20 associate professors, 54 assistant professors in GMCH. Along with this, information was given that 234 posts of nurses and 316 posts of class IV employees are vacant.