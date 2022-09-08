Immerse your 'POP' idol at home with the help of ammonium bicarbonate

Four tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate arrives in the market

Aurangabad, Sep 8:

Like the Shadu clay idols, the immersion of the Plaster of Paris (POP) idols can also be done at home with the help of ammonium bicarbonate. Four tonnes of ammonium bicarbonate has arrived in the city markets. The ammonium sulfate produced after dissolving the idol can be used as fertilizer.

POP idols do not dissolve in water. Due to its chemical colors, water pollution is spread on a large scale. The experts of the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) have given an alternative to POP idol immersion with the help of ammonium bicarbonate. A large artificial tank has been created in the Jyotinagar area by the municipal corporation. Nearly 40 sacks of ammonium bicarbonate will be used to dissolve the idols at this artificial tank.

Four tons of ammonium bicarbonate has also been brought to the market. Rahul Gugle, a businessman, said that the awareness among people is increasing and the number of POP idols being immersed at home is rising, which is reflected in the sales of ammonium bicarbonate.

How to immerse POP idol

Buy ammonium bicarbonate equal to the weight of your POP idol in your house.

Take a tub or a bucket and add water and ammonium bicarbonate, stir this mixture. Bubbles of water will form at the top and emit an odor of ammonium gas. Then slowly release the idol into the water. Initially, the idol will float on the water for a few hours and will gradually sink to the bottom of the water. Cover the bucket and keep it aside. Stir the water with a stick after a few hours. In two to three days, the idol dissolves completely.

Use as fertilizer

After the idol dissolves, two layers are formed. The top layer is ammonium sulfate. It is an excellent fertilizer. This fertilizer can be used for plants, said the experts.