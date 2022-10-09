Implement special incentive scheme for the large investments

CMIA demands to State industry minister Uday Samant

Aurangabad:

The State government should implement a special incentive scheme for the large investments and also for the local industries to expand their projects in this area. The industries department should take initiative to improve the infrastructure of Marathwada, mainly in the road, water and electricity supply. A demand was made to the State industry minister Uday Samant by a delegation of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA).

The delegation recently met the minister in Mumbai and gave detailed information about the potential of Aurangabad and Marathwada and the conducive environment for new investment. It was also requested to visit Aurangabad and interact with entrepreneurs and industrial organizations.

On the occasion, Samant called the high-level officials of the department and took information about the various schemes and the current status of the projects in Marathwada. Also he promised to visit Aurangabad on October 12 with all high-level officials of the industries department to discuss various issues. CMIA vice-president Dushyant Patil, treasurer Utsav Machar and entrepreneur Kundan Deshmukh were present.

Give special concession to local industries

Giving information Machhar said that a large amount of land is available in Auric City with world-class infrastructure. An anchor project is needed to generate large scale employment. Proposed textile park at Bidkin should be pursued. Along with large projects, local industries looking to invest in Auric while expanding their projects have been requested to be given special concessions as well as relaxation in investment time frame.