Implement strict darshan pass policy at Saibaba temple

Bombay High Court : Devotees seeking entry must obtain darshan passes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following a comprehensive report from the principal district Judge, Ahmednagar, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, has ordered the Saibaba Temple in Shirdi to enforce a stringent 'darshan pass' policy. Justice RV Ghuge and Justice YG Khobragade passed the orders on Thursday.

While passing the orders, the Bench said that the devotees seeking entry must obtain darshan passes, with their details securely recorded online. Verification using Aadhaar cards and assigning a unique and VIP number is mandatory for pass issuance. The High Court emphasized that darshan details should be documented on the pass itself.

Taking note of security concerns raised in a confidential report, the court directed that all security arrangements at the temple must be adhered to or modified under the principal district judge orders. Any changes necessitate prior permission from the Judge, and failure to comply with the High Court's directives would be considered contempt of court.

The move comes after a Public Interest Litigation, filed by social activist Sanjay Kale, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures due to increasing crime rates in Shirdi. The Aurangabad Bench had sought a confidential report on security arrangements at Tirupati Balaji Devasthanam, and decisions based on this report are pending. Advocates Pradnya Talekar and Ajinkya Kale represent the petitioners, while Adv Amarjit Girase and Adv Sanjay Mundhe represented the government.