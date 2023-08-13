Importance of sacred hymns and Chaturmas in Jainism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Indian tradition, the significance of sacred hymns and Chaturmas observances holds immense importance. Jainism boasts several powerful hymns that hold inherent mysticism and wonder, said Muni Shri Bharatkumarji in a programme organised by the Terapanth Sabha in city on Sunday.

He further said that among these, the ‘bhaktamara stotra’ stands out, capable of dispelling suffering, ailments, and limitations, thereby manifesting serenity in one's life. Bhaktamara signifies the devotion that makes devotees immortal, imparting them eternal bliss.

This hymn, a source of tranquility, prosperity, and peace, yields desired results and paves the way for success through proper practice. Bal Sant Munishri Jaydeep Kumarji melodiously rendered the Geetika. The chanting of Bhaktamar in a swastika pattern was performed for the first time in city. Sabha president Koushik Surrana, Sudhir Banthia and others were present.