Imtiaz Jaleel and supporters booked under Atrocities Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A second case has been registered against AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel and 15-20 supporters under the Atrocities Act. BJP leader Jalindar Shendge lodged the complaint at Pundliknagar Police Station.

Shendge said he visited polling booth number 197 at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College to check polling activities. In the evening, Jaleel and his supporters arrived and allegedly intimidated voters. When Shendge intervened, they attacked him, used casteist slurs, and issued threats. Nearby citizens rescued him from the assault. Earlier, the police had registered a case against Jaleel and 10-12 others based on their own complaint in the same incident. Investigations are ongoing under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police.