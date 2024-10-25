Imtiaz Jaleel to contest from East constituency?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Considering the vote dynamics, there is a possibility that former MP Imtiaz Jaleel is likely to contest the assembly election from Aurangabad East constituency rather than the much-talked Vaijapur constituency. Meanwhile, all eyes are set on what action he will take next as he has obtained the nomination forms from Aurangabad East and Vaijapur constituencies.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Jaleel received 89,143 votes (highest margin) from the East constituency, leading to discussions that this constituency is safe for him. Although he also purchased a nomination from the Vaijapur constituency, he only received 25,223 votes from there in the Lok Sabha elections. Considering the strength of votes polled, the likelihood of him contesting from Vaijapur seems low.

It may be noted that the AIMIM party leader Asaduddin Owaisi announced former corporator Nasser Siddiqui as the official candidate for the assembly election from Aurangabad Central constituency on Friday. Hence, the only option left for state president Imtiaz Jaleel is to contest from Aurangabad East constituency, and he is likely to contest from here.

In 2014, AIMIM’s Jaleel achieved success in the Aurangabad Central constituency. Therefore, it was speculated that he would try his luck in the same constituency in 2024. However, the sudden announcement of Siddiqui's name for the Central constituency, left Jaleel to choose another constituency. Although Jaleel announced his intention to contest in the by-election for the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, he doesn't appear to be very serious about it.