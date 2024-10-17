Imtiaz Jaleel to contest LS by-election from Nanded

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state president of the AIMIM party, Imtiaz Jaleel, is set to file his nomination for the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election. The party has already announced his candidacy for the legislative assembly, indicating that he will also remain active in the assembly elections.

Speaking to the media on Thursday evening, Jaleel mentioned that when the AIMIM party entered Maharashtra, it received an overwhelming response from Nanded. The party's organisation there is very strong, and a significant number of municipal councillors have been elected from this jurisdiction. Unfortunately, there is a by-election happening here, and due to the wishes of party workers and the general public, he decided to contest from Nanded.

Jaleel said, “Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi entrusted upon me with the decision to contest the elections. Besides, I also conducted an assessment of the situation before deciding to contest. There are only two outcomes in elections: victory or defeat, and if the opportunity arises, one should contest.”

He mentioned that the party chief has announced his name for the assembly elections, and he will contest from wherever he directs him. It is believed that Jaleel will contest the Lok Sabha by-election from Nanded and the legislative assembly elections from any one constituency in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.