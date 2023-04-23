In today's scenario, criticism is viewed with a sense of hostility

Critic Dr Rishikesh Kamble: Lecture at MSP on World Book Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ideologically and socially, politically, culturally our state was known as progressed Maharashtra. One's criticism was answered with civility. But now, if someone criticizes, that criticism is taken with a sense of hostility, said senior writer and critic Dr Rishikesh Kamble.

He was speaking in a programme organized on the occasion of World Book Day at Nandapurkar hall of the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad on behalf of Marathi Prakashak Parishad Pune. MSP president Kautikrao Thale Patil, presided on this occasion.

Speaking further Kamble said that while expressing my criticism about Marathi literature, I only came looking for faults and shortcomings of Marathi literature. When a critic would point out the flaws, shortcomings in the literature, the writer would reflect on that point. Acharya Atre's opinion had a counter-intuitive attitude. But this counter-argument was done in a civilized way. Today the situation is reversed.

In such a situation the writer should write fearlessly while preserving his permanent spirit, especially till 1985 there was no tendency to embezzle public property. Corruption has been rampant in recent times. Rajan Gavas' poem on changing politics, social causes is a witty commentary on strange politics. He mentioned that the novel ‘Koli’ by Ravindra Shobhane is like that. Parishad president Arvind Patkar, KS Atkare, Rangrao Patil, Anil Kulkarni, Sanjay Kakade and Vishnu Surase were present.