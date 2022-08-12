Inauguration of 100 feet flag post today

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

A 100-feet tall flag post has been erected in the city center next to the Government College of Arts and Sciences at Kileark and will be inaugurated on August 13 at 9.45 am.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will specially be present on the occasion. union minister of State for Railway Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State Atul Save, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumre, Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, MLC Satish Chavan, MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Sanjay Shirsat, Prashant Bomb, Pradeep Jaiswal, Uday Singh Rajput, Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, Collector Sunil Chavan, CP Nikhil Gupta, Special inspector general of police K M Mallikarjun Prasanna, Municipal commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, Brigadier KS Narayan, Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne, SP Manish Kalwaniya and other officials will be present.