Inauguration of Sant Eknath Rangmandir after spending Rs 8 crore

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

The Sant Eknath Rangmandir in Osmanpura was inaugurated by the guardian minister Subhash Desai on the eve of Republic Day. Fund of Rs 8 crore was spent on complete renovation of the theater. In all, Rs 7 crore were received from the district planning committee and Rs 82 lakh from the Smart City administration.

The rangmandir was locked in 2017 due to the dilapidated condition. Initially a budget of Rs 2.5 crore was sanctioned for repair work. It later increased to Rs 8 crore. This is a detailed description of how much money was spent for which works.

-750 new chairs installed in the theater. A single chair costs Rs 10,000 and Rs 75 lakh were spent on chairs. Fund of Rs 1.5 crore was spent on carpet, wooden flooring on stage, green room, and repair of toilets.

-Rs 1.19 crore was spent on ceiling, wall painting, roofing GI sheet in the passage, repair of toilets, construction of platform for air conditioning system.

- DP Deshpande was appointed as the project consultant. Preparation of work budget and supervision of works cost Rs 15 lakh.

- Jai Bajrang Fire Service was hired to install the entire fire fighting system and Rs 25 lakh were spent on the state-of-the-art fire extinguishing system.

- Rs 2.10 crore were spent to modernize the entire air conditioning system in the theater.

- Rs 1.6 crore was spent on the sound system in the theater.

- Rs 50 lakhs was spent on complete electrification of the auditorium.

- Rs 13.62 lakh for installation of new generator in case of power outage.

- A 630 KV transformer in the theater was installed with an expenditure of Rs 21.85 lakh.

- Rs 2.43 lakh was spent on the distribution control panel in the theater.

- Rs 82.8 lakh was spent on stage curtains and electrification.