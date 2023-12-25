Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Incharge vice-chancellor may be appointed on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) as the date of the final interviews for the selection of VC has not been finalised yet.

It may be noted that 22 candidates were called for the interviews at IIT-Mumbai on November 29. The Search Committee conducted the interviews and recommended five candidates to the office of Governor and chancellor of universities for the final interviews. The final interviews were to be held on December 19. However, Raj Bhavan postponed the final interviews. The aspirants were informed through email.

It was hoped that Bamu would get a new VC on the eve of the New Year as the tenure of the current VC Dr Pramod Yeole ends on December 31. With the postponement of interviews, it seems that an incharge VC may be appointed until the new VC is selected.

The names of the top five candidates are as follows Dr Vilas Kharat, Dr Sanjay Dhole, Dr Jyoti Jadhav, Dr Vijay Phulari and Dr Rajendra Kakde. According to sources, the majority of candidates do not belong to the ideology of ruling leaders. There is no consensus on the names of the candidates.