Inclusion of 'Maize' based products for the district

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Aurangabad district has been included in the 'One District, One Produce' initiative for Maize based processing products under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme. Self-help groups, farmers will be able to participate in the scheme and there is provision for financial assistance including promotion of local products. The scheme was reviewed by District Collector Sunil Chavan on Wednesday.

The scheme is being implemented on the principle of one district one product. Maize has been selected for Aurangabad and local growers will be benefited under the scheme. The financial chain of micro food processing industries as well as farmer production groups, institutions, companies, self-help groups and co-operative producers will be increased and the supply chain for branding and marketing of products will be linked to the industry, Chavan said. District agriculture officer Tukaram Mote, project director Sangeeta Patil, NABARD representative Suresh Patvekar, industry inspector S Kastarkar, SR Waghle, Umesh Kahate of women economic development corporation, Vikram Sargat and Suchita Kotkar were present.

Who can apply

Farmers, women farmers, unemployed youths, progressive farmers and organizations can apply. For this there should be less than 10 workers in the industry and self-owned. One person above 18 years of age in a family can apply. Eligible applicants will have to be prepared to pay at least 10 to 40 per cent of the project cost and take the remaining bank term loan. Proposals up to Rs 10 lakh can be submitted through district committee.